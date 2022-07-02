Pakistan’s young tennis player selected for Grand Slam Player Development Programme

Pakistan’s young tennis player Muhammad Hussnain Ali Rizwan has been selected for the Grand Slam Player Development Porgramme, which is held under the supervision of International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF).

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), this is the first time in the history of the country’s tennis that an under-14 player has been selected by the ITF/ATF for a team travelling to Europe.

Hussnain is currently ranked number two in the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) under-14 category.

President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan stated that the “selection of Hussnain Ali Rizwan is a huge honour for the country and a matter of great pride for the Pakistan Tennis Federation”.

“Selection of young lads will prove to be a source of great inspiration for the other young promising players. He advised that through hard work, dedication and passion for tennis, such targets can be achieved by them,” he added.

Salim also extended his gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs “for facilitation and ensuring the endorsement of a visa in a very short time through personal concern and interest”.

The Asian team of six boys and as many girls will travel extensively for a duration of five weeks along with three coaches. The players have been selected on the basis of their performance in the ITF World Junior Tennis Competition (WJTC), Asia Oceania Final Qualifying Event for boys and girls played in New Delhi, India, in the month of April 2022 and their Asian under-14 ranking.

The team will play four tournaments with a training camp in Paris, France for few days in middle. They will start their journey in first week of July and travel through France, Netherland, Germany and Belgium until the second week of August.

“This is a key part of the development programme that opens the door to regional and international junior competitions, and on to the professional levels of tournaments. The Programme has helped to provide competitive opportunities to upcoming and talented players throughout the globe, and has helped them to move higher up in their careers,” the ATF said in a statement.