In photos: First day of Chitral’s Shandur Polo Festival

The Shandur Polo Festival was inaugurated on Friday at the world’s highest polo ground in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral district.

Three matches were played on the first day. The first match took place between the teams of Laspor (Chitral) and Ghizer (Gilgit).

Laspor defeated Ghizer by 15 goals to four.

The second match was played between Gilgit-D and Chitral-D. Former won the match with four-goal lead.

Sub Division Mastuja and Sub Division Yasin clashed in the last match of the day. After a thrilling match, Sub Division Mastuja won by 7 goals to 6.

The three-day Shandur Polo Festival resumed on July 1 after a gap of two years at the world most famous and highest polo ground resting at an altitude of 12,000 feet.

The festival had been cancelled for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Nonetheless, in 2022, things have started to improve again. The local are eagerly waiting to host domestic and foreign tourists.

The festival was scheduled to be inaugurated by K-P Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. However, his visit was cancelled.

Secretary of Tourism, Sports and Culture, Youth Affairs and Archeology, Muhammad Tahir Orakzai inaugurated the festival instead.

Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Yousafzai and deputy commissioner Upper Chitral were also present on the occasion.

A former member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly Ghulam Muhammad was the special guest on the occasion.