Imran says ‘umpires’ siding with the govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan addressed a public rally in Islamabad on Saturday evening and ended his marathon speech by saying that ‘the umpires’ are siding with the government though the people were not with the current rulers.

Imran Khan also said that the PDM government wanted him to pick a fight with the Pakistan Army and judiciary, but he would never do so. “We need the army in the future,” he said.

Referring to his May 25 protest and aborted sit-in plans, he said people would have stood before the police and Paramilitary Rangers if he had not returned from Islamabad on May 26.

The rally was held at Islamabad’s Parade Ground.

Imran Khan said that on the morning of May 26 when he reached Islamabad, he had decided not to stage a sit-in.

Explaining the reason behind it, Imran Khan said the people were angry at the police and paramilitary Rangers for the barbarism they showed. He added that the people would have stood before the law enforcement agencies if he had not returned from Islamabad.

However, Imran Khan said he did not want to spread anarchy, but his struggle is against the ‘imported government’ which, he said, came into power as a result of a US-backed conspiracy.

He claimed that a “sea of people” would have reached the federal capital, demanding resignation from the government if brutal tactics were not used on peaceful protesters.

The former prime minister asked the institutions to take heed and see people’s mood who are not ready to accept “thieves”.

He urged the institutions to take action before things go “out of hands.”

He said that the people are not only out in Islamabad but in other cities as well.

Lashing out at PML-N and PPP, he said that both parties put Pakistan on the ventilator.

Imran Khan said that idols were not just those made of sand but there were other idols like fear and until people overcome them, no nation could become independent.

He claimed the personnel of police and Rangers, during Haqiqi Azadi March, sold their conscience when they resorted to violence against the women and children as they feared losing their jobs.

Imran Khan said all he wants from his nation is to stand on its feet and gain true independence.

He added that the US insulted the nation by imposing “thugs” on Pakistanis through a conspiracy as he angrily asked the institutions why they let the conspiracy succeed.

The former prime minister said that when robbers are given charge of a treasury, it is destroyed.

Imran Khan said, “Is this not your Pakistan. Is it just my responsibility?”

He said that it was the job of the judiciary to ensure the rule of law. “I ask my institutions if I am the only one against corruption in this country. Isn’t that your job?”

Imran Khan said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has cases worth Rs16 billion, and he was now overseeing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He said that the judiciary’s job is to uphold the rule of law in the country and asked if it has happened anywhere in the world that the accused became jurists.

Questioning the judiciary, Imran Khan asked if there shouldn’t have been a suo moto notice on the daylight robbery by the corrupt mafia through amendments in NAB laws which pardoned looted wealth of Rs1,100.

In the same breath, he said Allah Almighty would also ask the neutrals, who possess the “real power”, how they allowed the imposition of the “crooks” on the country.

He said the people sitting at the top are destroying the morals of society as they consider corruption ‘justified’.

Rally and disruptions

PTI staged an anti-government demonstration in Islamabad’s Parade Ground today with simultaneous power shows in different cities.

Imran Khan lead a convoy from the twin city of Rawalpindi to the protest site in Islamabad while the party’s organizations completed arrangements for the live screening of his speech in different cities.

Scenes of mismanagement were reported during the demonstration as male participants of the rally barged into the women’s enclosure.

PTI convoys from different cities also reached the federal capital to join the main protest on Khan’s call.

Earlier, videos shared by the party’s official accounts on different social media platforms showed local administration allegedly disrupting screening arrangements in Karachi.

A day prior to the protest, Khan had invited the people to become part of his ‘historic’ protest against the government, which he said had crushed people with its anti-people measures.