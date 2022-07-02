Imran claims govt wants him to pick fight with institutions

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and Imran Khan on Saturday said people would have stood before the police and Paramilitary Rangers if he had returned from Islamabad on May 26.

He addressed a heterogeneous crowd at Islamabad’s Parade Ground.

Imran Khan said that on the morning of May 26 when he reached Islamabad, he had decided not to stage a sit-in.

Explaining the reason behind it, Imran Khan said the people were angry at the police and paramilitary Rangers for the barbarism they showed. He added that the people would have stood before the law enforcement agencies if he had returned from Islamabad.

However, Imran Khan said he did not want to spread anarchy, but his struggle is against the ‘imported government’ which came into power as result of US-backed conspiracy.

He claimed that the ‘sea of people’ would have reached the federal capital, demanding resignation from the government, if brutal tactics were not used on peaceful protesters.

The former prime minister asked the institutions to take heed and see people’s mood who are not ready to accept thieves and urged them to take action before things go ‘out of hands’.

He said that the people are not only out in Islamabad but in other cities as well.

Imran Khan said asked why struggle for independence was done when ultimately we had to bow down before the US.

Lashing out at PML-N and PPP, he said that both parties put Pakistan on ventilator and cited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif according to whom the nation is a beggar.

Imran Khan said that the idols are not just made of ‘sand’ but there were other idols and until overcoming it, no nation could become independent.

He added that the personnel of police and Rangers, during Haqiqi Azadi March, sold their conscience as they resorted to violence against the women and children as they fear losing their job.

Imran Khan said all he wants is his nation to stand on its feet and gain true independence.

He added that the US insulted the nation by imposing ‘thugs’ on Pakistanis through a conspiracy as he angrily asked the institutions why they let the conspiracy succeed.

More to follow

Anti-government rally

PTI staged an anti-government demonstration in Islamabad’s Parade Ground today with simultaneous power shows in different cities.

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan lead a convoy from the twin city of Rawalpindi to the protest site in Islamabad while the party’s organizations completed arrangements for the live screening of his speech in different cities.

Scenes of mismanagement were reported during the demonstration as the male protesters barged into the enclosure dedicated for female participants.

The arrangements in the Parade Ground have been completed and PTI convoys from different cities have started reaching the federal capital to join the main protest.

Videos, shared by the party’s official accounts on different social media platforms, showed that the administration disrupting screening arrangement in Karachi.

A day prior to the protest, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had invited the people to become part of their ‘historic’ protest against the government, which he said had crushed people with its anti-people measures.