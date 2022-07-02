Poor rule of law: Pakistan takes exception to ‘presumptuous’ ranking

Pakistan has taken exception to being ranked as one of the worst countries for rule of law in a global index, terming it as based on “presumptive scenarios” and “perceptions” and pointing to elements which are beyond the control of the judiciary.

The Law and Justice Commission has now written to the authors of the ‘Rule of Law Index 2021,’ - the World Justice Project (WJP), expressing its concerns over the methodology adopted in the ranking.

In the ranking, released in October 2021, Pakistan was ranked among the countries with the worst for adherence to the rule of law, ranking 130 out of 139 nations included on the list.

The WJP had based its ranking on four principles:

Accountability,

Just Law,

Open Government and

Accessible and Impartial Justice

Moreover, it measured rule of law per the experience and perception of the public based on nine factors:

Constraint on Government Power,

Absence of Corruption,

Open Government,

Fundamental Rights,

Security and Order,

Regulatory Enforcement,

Civil Justice,

Criminal Justice and

Informal Justice

Noting that while the theoretical framework of evaluation appears robust, their application in general, and on Pakistan in particular had certain gaps.

The Law and Justice Commission in its assessment said that only two factors out of the nine listed for the determination of rule of law relate to the judicial system. These include civil justice and criminal justice.

The remaining seven, it said, relate to the governance system, executive efficiency and behavior of the society.

In civil justice, Pakistan was globally ranked at 124 out of 139 jurisdictions, the commission noted, adding that in criminal justice it was placed at 108 amongst the 139 countries.

The commission argued that besides the judiciary, these two factors involve other state departments such as the police, prosecution, prisons and the lawyers’ community and that there is also a role to be played by the public.

“In a traditional and heterogeneous society, the casual behavior of the general public towards litigation hampers its expeditious disposal,” the commission said, adding, that these underlying factors are not in the control of the judiciary anywhere in the country and were overlooked in the report.

The commission also raised questions over the methodology employed to arrive at the results. “General Population Poll (GPP) was not carried out afresh when the Rule of Law Index, 2021 was published,” the commission stated, adding that data from interviews conducted in 2019 was used for the indices published in 2020 and 2021.

“The respondents selected were not only regionally limited but also no information has been added whether they had any direct exposure or experience of interaction with any legal or justice sector related department in Pakistan,” it said, adding that surveys based on such a small sample, limited areas and unrepresentative selection do not accurately reflect the opinion of a country of 230 million.

“Furthermore, the data collected was based on a “presumptive scenario” and “perception” of the respondents without actual statistics being consulted during evaluation,” the commission said.

The commission complained that neither the LJCP nor correlative data on its website or such institutions were considered while evaluating the performance of the administration of justice in Pakistan.

“The inherent problem of the expression ‘rule of law’ is that it is a frequently used term but rarely defined,” the commission said, noting that the name implied that it ranked the performance of the judiciary.

It appears the report fails to appreciate the relationship between the two (judicial system and the rule of law), the letter said, asserting that the judiciary has always upheld the rule of law and ensured the expeditious disposal of the cases.

The commission said that during 2021-2022, the courts decided on 5.62 million cases. During this period, it said that some 5.47 million cases were filed, thereby, reducing the backlog.

The commission said that its secretariat had written to the executive director, of WJP while complaining that the provided email was generic and that there was no confirmation of the receipt of their letter.

“The WJP has been asked that prior to conducting its evaluation in future, the issues raised above are taken into consideration so that a true and accurate picture, especially relating to Pakistan’s judiciary is thereby presented,” it argued.

Pending cases

While the Law and Justice commission stated that they were working to reduce the backlog, data for the Supreme Court (SC) showed that there were still over 50,000 cases pending in the apex court.

Data released by the SC shows that the backlog of cases was reduced by 1,504 cases to 51,581 cases during June 2022.

Moreover, it said that during June 2022, some 1,442 cases were instituted. During this period, some 2,946 cases were disposed of.

The current reduction in cases, the statement said, is higher than in the last five months.

It added that the judges realized the backlog of cases and continued to hear them during the summer spell.

In this regard, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, for the week commencing July 4, has constituted five benches at the principal seat in Islamabad to expedite the case hearings and clear the backlog.