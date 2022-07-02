PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza meet to discuss political scenario after SC’s order on runoff election

Following the order of the Supreme Court on runoff election for Punjab chief minister, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, who is serving till July 22 in a fiduciary capacity, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.

According to the details, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz was also present in the meeting.

PML-N leaders mulled over the apex court’s decision regarding runoff election in Punjab and the situation arising from it.

Punjab CM apprised his party leadership about developments in the political landscape following the verdict.

They also discussed the situation of bypolls in 20 constituencies of Punjab scheduled to be held on July 17 – which are significant for Hamza Shahbaz if he wants to retain the position.

Earlier on Friday, Hamza Shahbaz said while addressing the media after the case proceeding in the top court that the province was in a state of crisis for the past 90 days.

Hamza Shahbaz said that he informed the court that he would have left the post if he did not have the required numbers.

He added that despite the absence of the cabinet, the Punjab government provided cheap flour to the masses and did not make excuses like the PTI government.

Responding to a question if the recent fuel hike would turn public sentiment against PML-N in the byelections, he said that the recent hike in fuel prices was done due to the imprudent policies of the PTI government and added that the country would have defaulted if they had not done it.

He urged the people of Punjab to vote for PML-N in the upcoming bypolls.