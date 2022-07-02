Maulana Fazl’s close aide Musa Khan acquitted in assets beyond means case

An accountability court of Peshawar on Saturday acquitted Musa Khan, a close aide of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and three others in assets beyond means case as it extended them the benefit of doubt.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested the suspects in 2020 in assets beyond means case.

The other suspects include Muhammad Arsalan Aziz, Muhammad Farooq, and Qaisar Abbas Baloch.

Aziz and Musa were already on bail while the remaining two suspects had not been arrested.

However, after a trial extending two years, the apex anti-graft watchdog failed to prove the charges, the court said in its order.

“The prosecution has badly and miserably failed to prove the charge against the accused facing trial,” Judge Naveed Ahmed Khan said.

The court acquitted the nominated suspects from the charges by extending them the benefit of the doubt.