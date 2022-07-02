Kristin Harila summits Nanga Parbat in bid to break Nirmal Purja’s record

Norway’s 36-year-old Kristin Harila has successfully summitted the ninth highest peak, Nanga Parbat (8,126 meters), in the world on Friday.

Harila is aiming to become the first woman in history and the second person ever to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000m in just six months. She hopes to match or surpass Nepali adventurer Nirmal Purja’s 2019 record of six months and six days.

Kristin Harila’s journey so far:

Nanga Parbat — July 1

Makalu — May 27

Lhotse — May 22

Everest — May 22

Kanchanjunga — May 14

Dhaulagiri — May 8

Annapurna — April 28

Harila will also become the first person to do summit all 14 peaks above 8,000m from a Scandanavian country. Overall, she will be the 45th person to achieve the feat.

It must be noted that, in May 2021, she also set a world record of becoming the fastest woman to climb Mount Everest and Lhotse in less than twelve hours.

Apart from Harila, Grace Tseng of Taiwan also summitted Nanga Parbat on the same day.

The 29-year-old has now successfully climbed eight peaks above 8,000m and aims to summit all 14 peaks.

Earlier, she climbed Mount Annapurna without supplemental oxygen and became the youngest, 29, female in the world to do so.

Kristin’s team members included Pasdawa Sherpa, Dawa Ongju Sherpa and Chhiring Namgel Sherpa while Grace Tseng was joined by Nima Gyalzen Sherpa and Ningma Tamang Dorje.