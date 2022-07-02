PMD says Karachi unlikely to receive rain on Saturday

Amid the rain-related anxiety boiling over in the public of Karachi, Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfraz has clarified that it was not likely to rain on Saturday (today) in the city of lights.

In a video message, he said gusty winds may blow in the evening accompanied by light rain in some parts of the country.

“The first spell of monsoon will intensify from tomorrow (Sunday),” Dr Sarfraz said. “The rain will continue intermittently for three days from tomorrow .”

He warned that low-lying areas and Malir and Lyari rivers could be flooded.

On the other hand, the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority also issued a weather warning, saying that the first spell of monsoon will bring heavy rains that might cause urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Dadu.

The statement added that there is also a danger of trees falling down due to strong gusty winds. “From July 3 -5, fishermen are advised to not go deep into the sea.”

Earlier this week, weather reports created panic around the arrival of rain.

All major signboards and billboards were removed from Karachi’s southern district due to the forecast of monsoon rains and strong winds.

Deputy Commissioner District South Captain (retd) Abdul Sattar Issani on the direction of Commissioner Karachi removed billboards and sign boards from all over the district.

Deputy Commissioner South had said that due to heavy rains and winds, there is a danger of falling billboards which can prove to be fatal for life and property.

Numerous lives have been lost because of falling billboards due to rains and gusty winds in Karachi.