Zaheer Abbas taken off ventilator as health improves

Legendary Pakistan batter Zaheer Abbas has been taken off ventilator support after his health condition improved.

The right-hander was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Saint Mary’s Hospital in London on June 21 after he contracted Covid-19 and was critically ill.

“He is no longer on the assistance of any machine but is still in the ICU. Hopefully, he will be moved to another hospital in a day or two,” a family source was quoted as saying by Crickwick.

Abbas contracted the virus while travelling to England from Dubai. He was also suffering from kidney pain and was diagnosed with pneumonia in London.

Abbas’ family has requested fans to pray for his recovery.

The 74-year-old made his international debut in 1969 against New Zealand. He accumulated 5062 runs in 72 Tests, while scoring 2572 runs in 62 ODIs.

He also amassed 34,843 runs in 459 first-class matches which included 108 centuries and 158 fifties. He is the only Asia batter to score a century of first-class centuries.

The Sialkot-born was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2020 in recognition of his wonderful career.