Hamza, cabinet to serve in ‘fiduciary’ capacity until July 22

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and his cabinet will continue holding their positions in the province until July 22, 2022, but only in a “fiduciary” capacity.

This was directed in a detailed, 10-page written order issued by the Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday. The apex court had on Friday issued a short order to the effect and had stated that several details will be provided in the long order.

In the order, issued by a three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, the directions to hold runoff elections for the seat of Punjab chief minister on July 22, at 4 pm in the Punjab Assembly, were reiterated.

The order noted that Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi had stated that some members who support him were currently out of the country on account of performing the Hajj pilgrimage or for other reasons. Moreover, he said that five reserved seat members have yet to be notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while another 20 seats remain vacant on which by-polls are scheduled for July 17.

He contended that currently, the house was incomplete and that it would be in the spirit of the Constitution and democratic norms that the election for the chief minister is held once the house is complete and all eligible members are given an opportunity to cast their votes.

Based on the agreement between Elahi and Hamza on the electoral process, the court ordered that the repoll will be held after the July 17 elections.

The court further noted that the session for electing the Punjab chief minister will be conducted by the deputy speaker.

“The Speaker/Deputy Speaker shall issue a formal notification convening the session in this regard after fulfilling all legal and procedural formalities within one week from today.

On the role occupied by Hamza, the court ordered:

“Till such time that the poll as directed above is held in accordance with the Constitution, [Hamza Shahbaz] Sharif has undertaken before the Court that he and his Cabinet shall exercise the powers and function their offices strictly in a fiduciary capacity as envisaged by the Constitution and the law to support the process of a by-election in the province to be conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner by the Election Commission of Pakistan.”

A fiduciary is a person or organization that acts on behalf of a person or persons and is legally bound to act solely in their best interests.

The court said that the commitment by Hamza and the Punjab cabinet to act as trustees is meant to fulfil the duty of care to the citizens of Punjab so that they are not deprived of due representation and governance and to avoid any constitutional vacuum, anomaly or complication.

“However, such entrustment shall continue only till July 22, 2022, when a second poll takes place in terms of Article 130(4) of the Constitution,” the order read.

“The speaker, Punjab Assembly has given a categoric assurance that all matters relating to the business of the Assembly shall be handled and dealt with peacefully, impartially and transparently within the Assembly Chambers and its relevant offices in accordance with the Constitution, the law and the rules,” it said, adding that all parties including Hamza had categorically assured and stated that a peaceful and congenial atmosphere will be maintained not only during the polls but also during proceedings in the provincial assembly held thereafter until the announcement of the result.

“We expect that such undertakings and assurances shall be honoured and implemented,” the order read.

The Lahore High Court was directed to issue its detailed reasons for the order of May 27, 2022, within a week which shall be implemented by the ECP immediately by issuing notifications for the candidates against reserved seats.

Further, the court said that the by-election for seats in the Punjab assembly which had fallen vacant after their previous incumbents defected, shall be held on July 17 as per a schedule issued by the ECP.

The final results and notifications for these elections will also be issued accordingly, the order read.

Disputes over election results will be taken up before the relevant forums.

“The ECP as well as all relevant state functionaries including members of the parliament and the provincial assemblies, ministers, advisors, etc shall ensure that all parties follow the election laws as well as the code of conduct issued by the ECP in their letter and spirit and refrain from any interference, inducement or influence in the affairs of the executive, the local administration, the ECP, etc or indulge in corrupt and illegal practices, the use of state machinery in the process of by-elections, harassment, intimidation or use of law enforcement agencies against opponents/ candidates or their supporters, etc except to restore law and order,” it read.

Transfers and postings in Punjab were also barred.

The court disposed of the petition and amended the LHC order which had declared Hamza’s election as void. The court also appreciated the “constructive attitude adopted and the role played by the top leadership of all the three political parties involved.