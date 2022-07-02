Pakistan trump Sri Lanka to win Savate Championship

Pakistan overpowered Sri Lanka to clinch the International Savate Championship at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex in Lahore.

Pakistan won eight gold and four silver medals, meanwhile the Sri Lankan contingent bagged six gold and six silver during the event.

Pakistan’s Mehreen, 40-45kg, Insa, 45-50kg, Muneera and Amir Khan, 60-65kg, Kareema, 65-70kg and Rohan Pari, 70-75kg were among the players who won gold medals for their country.

The two-day event, June 30-July 1, was conducted by Sports Board Punjab. A total of 13 fights, which included both boys and girls, took place during the championship.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affair Punjab, Asadullah Faiz, lauded Sri Lankan squad’s tour of Pakistan for the Savate Championship.

“Despite the circumstances back home, Sri Lankan team touring Pakistan is commendable,” said Faiz.

“This event will bring both countries together while also promoting Savate,” he added.

Savate is an art of fighting which originated in France during the late 17th century. The matches take place in three rounds of two minutes, each, with a one-minute break in between.