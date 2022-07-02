Rebuilding national football teams will be a tricky task for Normalisation Committee

After world football’s governing body FIFA lifted the ban on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Thursday, the Normalisation Committee (NC) now needs to turn its attention towards rebuilding the national football teams, men and women, of the country.

However, this will be a difficult task as the Pakistan men’s team hasn’t played an international match for the last three years. Meanwhile, the women’s team last played an international football match in 2014.

Speaking on the selection of players, NC head Haroon Malik said that trials will be held to rebuild the team.

“If there is no football, nothing else matters,” Haroon told Geo News. “It is our top priority that Pakistan’s national team starts playing international football once again so that we can see Pakistan’s flag back in international football arena.”

“Our men’s team last played in 2019, women’s team hasn’t played for long too. We can’t expect them to be as fit and skilled as they were three years back, so we will have to go through a process to rebuild the team. There will be trials and a new team will be selected,” he added. “I can’t say if there will be any or few players from the team that played in 2019, the coaching staff appointed will look at the players and decide.”

Malik also believes that the coaching departments also needs a major overhaul in order to put the team back on track.

“We have to groom our coaches as well so that they can also work at [the] grass roots level. Coaching is not just limited to coaching of one team, we need a team of coaches including strength and conditioning coach and coaches to make players mentally stronger, we will provide best possible coaching staff to our footballers,” he concluded.