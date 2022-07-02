Peoples Bus Service fails to show up as crew takes casual Saturday

Peoples Bus Service commuters were left waiting at bus stops on Saturday as the newly-launched government-run transport service took an announced leave.

Commuters eagerly waiting for the easy-on-the-pocket buses to reach their destinations were irked when none of the 25 buses of route 1 plied the route.

Talking to SAMAA TV, a citizen complained that he had been waiting for the Peoples bus for the past half an hour and it did not arrive, “I am now late for work!”.

Contrary to the first accounts of those waiting at the bus stop, the managing director of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) Altaf Sario claimed all 25 buses deployed on route 1 are on the road.

However, when SAMAA TV correspondent Saad Sabri contacted the SMTA, he was told that the drivers and crew of the bus took the day off themselves thinking that since it’s Saturday, the service won’t be operational.

As per the schedule issued by the authority earlier, he service is supposed to be operational 7 days a week.

It may be recalled that the Peoples Bus Service from Model Colony to Tower was inaugurated on Monday, June 27, while Route 2 was inaugurated on July 1.

Route 1

Model Colony to Tower: via Malir Halt, Colony Gate, Nata Khan Bridge, Drigg Road Station, PAF Base Faisal, Laal Kothi, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Regent Plaza, JPMC, Cantt Station, Metropole, Regal Chowk and Aram Bagh.

Route 2

North Karachi to Indus Hospital: via Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Morr, Sohrab Goth, Gulshan Chowrangi, NIPA, Johar Morr, COD, Drigg Road Station, Colony Gate, Shah Faisal Colony, Singer Chowrangi and Landhi Road.

The commute in the air-conditioned and comfortable Peoples buses costs between Rs25 and Rs50.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari formally inaugurated the bus service on June 27.

According to the provincial government, the project will run a total of 240 buses on seven different routes in the city to facilitate millions of people.