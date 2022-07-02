Rana Sanaullah urges Imran Khan to pursue ‘peaceful politics’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has urged the former prime minister Imran Khan to pursue ‘politics of peace’.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Saturday, the nation’s security czar maintained that the ‘page’ PTI chairman was following has been torn from the book and the long marches won’t happen.

The minister identified three entry points from where protesters can possibly enter the capital. These include include Jhelum Bridge, Attock Bridge and from towards Mianwaali. “We are fully prepared to tackle these threats,” he said

Sanaullah expressed annoyance over how Imran was out to spread anarchy, plays the blame game and refuses to sit with other political parties to reach a consensus to take the nation out of the prevailing crisis.

He recalled how deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif had invited Imran to the PM House to reach an agreement pertaining to the national action plan to tackle terrorists.

Sanaullah said that only 30% of the capital is covered by the Safe City Project CCTV cameras.

“The Safe City Project was launched to protect cities. Big cities cannot be monitored without CCTV cameras,” he added.

Regretting how the capital city’s Safe City Project was not functional properly, the interior minister assured to fix the prevailing issues this year only.

Talks with TTP to continue with Parliament’s approval

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said talks with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) will continue with the approval of Parliament.

The minister said that the talks with TTP will continue but with the approval and consensus of the parliament after a thorough debate.

“The parliamentary committee has informed the military establishment about this decision,” he said.

His statement comes around 10 days after a key meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security decided that Parliament will take the ownership of talks with the TTP and the negotiations will move forward only under the Constitution.

100-bed hospital for police

Sanaullah announced a 100-bed hospital for the police at a cost of Rs5,000 million.

He also said that the salary of Islamabad police will also be increased to bring it at par with Punjab police.

“I hail how the law enforcement agencies protected the capital city from rioters on May 25 through tear gas and rubber bullets,” he said, announcing Rs140 million for the operational needs of the Islamabad police.

Earlier while speaking to the families of police martyrs at police lines, Sanaullah also hailed the sacrifices of the martyred policemen.

“We remember all of them who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists and are grateful for their sacrifices,” the minister said.

He assured the martyrs’ families of the disbursement of 1.22 billion rupees that were owed to them by the state since at least five years.

The interior minister expressed shock over how the previous PTI-led government kept delaying the aforementioned transaction.

Citing a verse from The Holy Quran, Sanaullah emphasised the kind of importance Islam attached to shuhadas.

He had also said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been keeping the nation on its toes only for a mere 1 billion dollars.