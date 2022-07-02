North Waziristan: Three terrorists killed in exchange of fire with security forces

Three terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire with the security forces in North Waziristan, military’s media wing Inter-services Public Relations said Saturday.

The operation was conducted in Ghulam Khan Kalay area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

The militants were involved in attack on security forces, said ISPR. During the operation, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

Last week, security forces gunned down seven suspected terrorists in the same area.

North Waziristan, which borders with Afghanistan’s Khost and Paktika provinces, has witnessed an uptick in militancy and attacks on security forces.

On June 18, six people were killed in two separate incidents in the district, according to the police.