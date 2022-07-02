Uch Sharif police arrest 9-year-old for alleged rape attempt on teenager

Police in Uch Sharif on Friday arrested a 9-year-old boy on charges of attempting to rape a teenage girl at gunpoint.

However, the family of the boy protested outside the Uch Sharif police station for arresting a minor on what they claimed were false charges.

Meanwhile, police have requested the magistrate to form a medical board to determine the age of the child to pursue legal action.

Incident

According to the first information report (FIR) of the incident, a copy of which is available with SAMAA TV, Samina Bibi* claimed that she had gone to the market to do some groceries. Taking advantage of her absence, the suspect allegedly broke into the house and attempted to rape her 13-year-old daughter, who was home alone.

But when the teenager screamed for help, scaring the boy away and foiling his attempt, Samina stated.

When she returned home, her daughter narrated the incident. Subsequently, she approached the Uch Sharif police station and complained.

The police registered the FIR against the boy and charged him under sections 376 and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code and arrested him.

Section 376 prescribes punishment for rape:

Whoever commits rape shall be punished with death or imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than 10 years or more, than 25 years and shall also be liable to fine.

Section 511 pertains to punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or a shorter term:

Whoever attempts to commit an offence punishable by this Code with imprisonment for life or imprisonment, or to cause such an offence to be committed, and in such attempt does any act towards the commission of the offence, shall where no express provision is made by this Code for the punishment of such attempt, be punished with imprisonment of any description provided for the offence for a term which may extend to one-half of the longest term of imprisonment provided for that offence or with such fine daman as is provided for the offence, or with both. Illustrations: (a) A makes an attempt to steal some jewels by breaking, open the box, and finds after so opening the box, that there is no jewels in it. He has done an act towards the commission of theft, and therefore is guilty under this section. (b) A makes an attempt to pick the pocket of Z by thrusting his hand into Z’s pocket, A fails in the attempt in consequence of 2’s having nothing in his pocket. A is guilty under this section.

Family protests

Meanwhile, the boy’s father claimed that the 9-year-old had undergone heart bypass surgery in 2020, and with such critical health issues, he is incapable of raping a teenage girl.

He also pointed out that the child is only nine years old and therefore not capable of sexual assault.

“SHO Ghulam Rasool Bhatti filed an FIR noting charges under section 376 [of the Pakistan Penal Code] against my innocent child,” he lamented.

The father also produced a B-form that showed the age of the child to be nine years.

Application of law

It is worth noting that section 376 of PPC can be applied to this case under the purview of the Juvenile Justice System Act (JJSA) 2018.

Legal Awareness Watch (LAW) Director Sarmad Ali said, “The police should investigate the matter by virtue of the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018, giving information to the concerned probation officer about the child apprehended on suspicion of committing rape as well as informing the guardians/parents of the child.”

“Moreover, the investigation officer should determine the age of the child apprehended in accordance with section 8 of the said act.”

Section 8 of the act dictates that the juvenile court should decide on the case within six months.

The law practitioner further added that medical evidence should be gathered within 24 hours in such cases.

As per law, the child also has the right to receive free legal aid from state expenses and can only be sentenced to life imprisonment as maximum punishment.

Moreover, the death penalty has been outlawed for minors in Pakistan under the JJSA 2018.

Case in Gujranwala

Meanwhile, police in Gujranwala on Saturday said that they had arrested a youngster for allegedly attempting to rape a six-year-old girl at a graveyard.

In a video of the incident going viral on the internet, the young girl can be heard saying that the youngster was attempting to take off her trousers.

The Gujranwala police said that they had booked the suspected and arrested him.

*NOTE: Name changed to protect identity.