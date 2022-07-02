Ramzan Sugar Mills Case: Court grants PM Shehbaz exemption from personal appearance

An Accountability Court of Lahore issued a written order granting exemption to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance in Ramzan Sugar Mills Case.

In his application for the exemption, PM Shehbaz maintained that he has to discharge the constitutional obligations as Prime Minister of Pakistan and will not be possible from him to attend the trial on each and every date of hearing.

The order, signed by Judge Muhammad Sajid Ali of Accountability Court V, Lahore, acknowledged that PM Shehbaz has to perform his duties as the chief executive of the country.

The court also highlighted the fact that PM Shehbaz has regularly been attending the trial since January 2021 after his arrest and release in the other reference despite the fact that he has been exempted from personal appearance.

Noting that PM Shehbaz’s “absence will not hamper the trial because he will be represented by a pleader”, Judge Sajid Ali said considering all the above discussed facts and circumstances, the instant application of PM Shehbaz is accepted.

The prime minister, however, will be bound to appear as and when required by this court, the order said.