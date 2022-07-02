YouTube star Logan Paul returns to WWE

YouTube star Logan Paul has returned to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) after signing a contract on Friday.

Paul also took to social media to break the news and share photos of his visit to WWE Headquarters.

Paul also had a message for WWE veteran The Miz, who floored the former after the pair’s win over The Mysterios at Wrestlemania 38 in April.

The Miz and Paul are also expected to clash at the Summerslam on July 30.

“The Miz is dead to me, he is my enemy, and I signed this contract so I could beat his a** at Summerslam,” Paul said in a video message at WWE headquarters.

According to ESPN, the 27-year-old fighter has signed a multi-event deal which includes appearances in several WWE premium live events, as well as featuring on their weekly TV shows.

It must be noted that Logan, who pivoted towards boxing like his brother Jake, also participated in an exhibition fight with former world champion Floyd Mayweather in June last year.

Logan hosts his own podcast, Impaulsive, which has around four million subscribers on YouTube. On the other hand, his main YouTube channel currently has 23.5 million subscribers.