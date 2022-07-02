Re-poling concludes in Balcohistan’s eight districts

Re-polling for the local bodies elections in 13 wards of Balochistan’s eight districts was held on Saturday.

Unofficial preliminary results began to pour in the evening.

According to unofficial results, independent candidate Gul Mohammad from Union Council 1 Ward No. 3 of Dukki district won with 299 votes.

JUI-F candidate from Council Qadirabad won Ward No. 7, PKMAP candidate from Union Council 8 Ward No. 3 of Sibi District claimed the field, whereas the contest in Ward No. 4 of Loralai District was tied between the top two candidates with each receiving 49 votes.

The provincial election commissioner said that fool-proof security arrangements were made for the re-polling.

The repolling was ordered by the Election Commission of Pakistan after May 30 local bodies elections were disrupted at 15 polling stations of Balochistan’s eight districts due to various incidents.

May 30 violence

During the first phase of the local government elections on May 30, violence was reported in several districts. Qalat and Nauskhi were rocked by bomb attacks as well, while authorities foiled terror attempts in Kohlu and Chaman.

Soon after polling began, violence was reported in Naisrabad where elections for Municipal Committee Ward 25 were underway.

Candidates and polling agents clashed with each other, and several were injured in the firing and shifted to hospital, SAMAA TV reported.

Election violence turned deadly in Qilla Abdullah district where one person was killed in Padag and another was injured in Kolak Union Council.

In Sibbi, two groups clashed in Mal Chachar Union Council Ward-4 of resorting to heavy gunfire, which left at least 10 people wounded.

According to Returning Officer Wahid Sharif, the polling process resumed after a while.

In Loralai polling agents from rival Awami National Party (ANP) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) clashed over an alleged omission in the voters’ rolls in the Dargai Qilla area. The polling process was suspended.

In Chaman polling was suspended after political activists clashed in Ward-3 of the Municipal Council Chaman.

Political activists clashed using batons in Ward-7 and 21 of Dera Murad Jamali. At least two people were wounded including a candidate on miniority seat, Mahindar Kumar.

The police fired into the air to disperse the rioters.

Separately, two ballot paper books were found missing at the women’s polling station forcing the polling to stop.

In Kohlu’s Union Council 6 voters clashed with each other and also tried to beat up the polling staff. The polling process was suspended as seven people were left wounded.