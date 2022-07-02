Khabib, Cormier inducted in UFC Hall of Fame

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) inducted former MMA titleholders Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov into it’s Hall of Fame.

It must be noted that the duo, who share a wonderful friendship, retired from MMA in 2020.

During his 11-year UFC career, Cormier amassed a 23-3, 1 NC record including defeats over former heavyweight champions Stipe Miocic and Frank Mir, and former middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

“Me and Khabib going in together, it’s just a tremendous night,” Cormier said. “This means everything to me.”

On the other hand, during his time in UFC, Nurmagomedov was one of the most dominant champions to ever live. Losing only two rounds on judges’ scorecards in his 13-fight unbeaten UFC career, “The Eagle” retired the undefeated, undisputed champion. Defeating the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, Nurmagomedov successfully took over the lightweight division as one of the most feared wrestlers on the planet.

“Ten years ago, my mind was completely different,” Nurmagomedov said. “‘I’m going to be champion, I’m going to be rich, buy everything. But last two years, everything that happened, my mind changed. The way I was thinking changed. My father is not with me, and it’s very hard time to stand here and talk about him. It’s very emotional for me.”