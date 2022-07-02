5 problems in Pakistan bigger than Maya Ali’s outfit choices

Popular actress Maya Ali has come under fire for her outfit choices. But what most people fail to realise is that there are bigger problems in the country than what the starlet chooses to wear.

In a series of black and white photos posted on social media, Maya Ali was seen donning a bodycon dress while sporting a long bob hairstyle.

The comments section of Maya Ali’s photos was filled with hate on her choice of dressing. However, it must be noted that at this moment, Pakistan is facing a number of crises which affects a vast majority as compared to what Maya Ali decided to wear.

Poverty Rate

According to World Bank’s statistics, the poverty rate in Pakistan is at 39.3% as of 2021. This means that over 88 million people in Pakistan live below the poverty line. Similarly, this also implies that over 88 million people in Pakistan probably go to bed hungry and without proper healthcare - which seems to be a bigger cause of concern than Maya Ali’s dress.

Domestic Violence

According to the Journal of Pakistan Medical Association, about 70% to 90% of women in the country face domestic violence. The report mentions that “some common types include honour killing, spousal abuse including marital rape, acid attacks”. Surely a pressing matter than Maya Ali’s bodycon outfit.

Energy crisis

The energy crisis is the largest single drain on Pakistan’s economy. According to Reuters, the country has been experiencing long power cuts as temperatures cross 50 degrees centigrade in some areas. This is in turn causing a lot of stress to people as its affecting businesses resulting in loss of income.

Inflation

The annual inflation rate in Pakistan jumped to 21.3% in June of 2022, from 13.8 percent in the previous month, reported Trading Economics. It’s also the highest rate of inflation since 2008 which has resulted in the rise of cost of commodities, fall in currency and rise in import bill. Prices for transport are up by 61.5% and those of housing and utilities have now been increased to 11.3%. Daily-wage earners and those from low to middle income backgrounds are the most affected by the rise in inflation.

Literacy Rate

According to the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training in Pakistan, the literacy rate of Pakistan is 62.3% means that an estimated population of 60 million is illiterate in the country. This means that a large number of people are unable to read and write, causing a loss of opportunities and growth resulting in unemployment, low self-esteem and higher levels of crime in the country.

Moral of the Story: Maya Ali’s outfit choice affects no one but herself so maybe we should start worrying more about the other crises that plague Pakistan affecting a vast majority.