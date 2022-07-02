4 more succumb to Covid as national positivity ratio climbs further

At least four more people have succumbed to the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) as the pandemic continues to hit back with a vengeance, driving national positivity ratios up to nearly 4.5%.

According to data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad, as many as 18,305 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Of these, 818 individuals tested positive for the virus, putting the positivity ratio at 4.47%.

As many as four deaths due to the virus were also reported during this period.

Two of the deaths took place in Karachi while one patient each died in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The NIH further said that some 126 patients remain in critical care.

City-wise data released by NIH showed that Karachi maintained a high positivity rate of 17.06%. Data showed that as many as 3,095 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Of these, 528 individuals were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The data showed that as many as 71 Covid-19 patients are currently admitted in Karachi’s hospitals while 20 new patients were admitted in just the past 24 hours.

Most of the patients are stable, with four patients in Karachi on ventilator.

In terms of positivity, Muzaffarabad was second with a positivity ratio of 6.45%. At least 31 tests for the pandemic virus were conducted which confirmed that two people were positive. No patient has been admitted to hospital in the area.

It was followed by Lahore, where the positivity ratio rose to 5.58%. As many as 1,973 tests were conducted which confirmed that 110 individuals had contracted the virus.

As many as 17 patients are admitted in hospitals, with three admitted just in the past 24 hours. There are some 213 patients in quarantine.

Islamabad also had a positivity ratio close to the national average, showing 4.05% positivity. At least 1,283 tests were conducted on Friday of which 52 tested as positive.

The city’s hospitals are tending to 25 patients, with nine admitted in the past 24 hours. Of these, one patient is in critical condition and on ventilator. Another 318 patients are in quarantine.

In Rawalpindi, where one patient died, there were 1,248 tests in the past 24 hours, of which 18 were positive, with a positivity ratio of 1.44%. Currently, just three patients are admitted in hospitals, and one patient was admitted in the last 24 hours.