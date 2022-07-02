September 30 deadline for salaried people to file taxes

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced September 30 as the deadline for salaried individuals to file their tax returns as it made income tax return forms available on its website and mobile application.

In a statement issued by the federal tax body, separate income tax return forms for salaried people, association of persons (AOPs), businesspeople, and companies have been uploaded.

Noting that salaried individuals have until September 30 to file their returns, it added that companies can file their returns as per their due dates.

The returns can be filed eithre through FBR’s online portal (Iris System), and the Tax Asaan application - which can be installed through the Google Play Store/App Store.

Details and guidance about filling all the required particulars in the form are now also available.