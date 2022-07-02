Today’s Outlook: K-Electric night-time outages, Monsoon update, PTI rally at Parade Ground today

K-Electric, the sole electricity supplier of Karachi, has announced to continue nighttime load-shedding owing to limited fuel supply.

In a statement issued on Friday the power company stated that KE faces a power supply constraint due to reduced gas supply from SSGC, “down to approximately 90 MMCFD versus the 200 MMCFD gas that was supplied last year”.

In several areas of Karachi, the power outages are extending up to 12 hours, particularly between 11pm and 7am, for which KE blames inadequate fuel supply for power generation.

The shortfall in KE territory has increased from an average of 250 MW – 350 MW to almost 450 MW – 500 MW due to rising temperatures and curtailed fuel supply.

Earlier, KE had assured Sindh Government that it would not conduct load-shedding during night however the company retracted its commitment.

Monsoon in Pakistan

Pakistan Meteorological Department has confirmed that monsoon rains have begun across Pakistan with the initial spells in parts of Northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A statement issued by the MET department cites chances of ‘more thunderstorms and isolated heavy falls’ in these areas over the next few days.

Strong monsoon currents are also likely to enter southeastern parts of Sindh and Balochistan from today increasing chances of rain in the lower part of the country.

The Met Office has forecasted rains, hill torrents, inundation, and landslides across the country during the monsoon forecast period.

About the possible impact of rain, the Met Office warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Faisalabad from July 2 - 4 while in Karachi and Hyderabad from July 3 - 5.

Source: Pakistan Meteorological Department

PTI rally

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is expected to put up a power show in Parade Ground Islamabad today.

The military administration on Friday had permitted the concerned quarters to hold a political rally on the ground.

District Magistrate Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon had issued a three-and-a-half-page 42-point NOC two days ago which was subject to the permission of the Staff Duty Directorate GHQ Headquarters.