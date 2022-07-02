Mehwish Hayat, Nimra Bucha rub shoulders with Farhan Akhtar in BTS photos from Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel has been making headlines day after day and this time around, behind-the-scenes photos from the set see Pakistani stars Mehwish Hayat, Nimra Bucha having a gala time with Bollywood’s very own, Farhan Akhtar.

Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, who directed the fourth and fifth episode of the series, shared behind-the-scenes photos of Ms. Marvel.

In the pictures, the cast and crew of the series can be seen smiling. Seeing Nimra Bucha, Mehwish Hayat and Farhan Akhtar in one frame has got netizens feeling a certain kind of pride and happiness.

In other photos, Farhan Akhtar and Nimra Bucha can be seen in conversation.

The series of photos come as a breath of fresh air as Pakistani and Indian artists have been unable to work together ever since the Indian extremist parties threatened to take action against Pakistani stars working in their country.