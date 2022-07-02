Even men make mistakes: Khalilur Rehman Qamar on Aamir Liaquat’s marriage

Khalilur Rehman Qamar is known to make controversial statements and this time around he’s commented on the late Aamir Liaquat’s marriage.

In a video interview, Khalilur Rehman Qamar was asked about his views on Aamir Liaquat’s third marriage prior to his passing.

The writer, without any hesitation, claimed: “The girl was a part of everything that happened but sometimes men make horrible mistakes too.”

Khalilur Rehman Qamar also opined: “He should have married a virtuous and religious woman.”

Aamir Liaquat passed away on June 9, 2022. The cause of his death was not disclosed as his children refused to permit authorities to conduct a postmortem.