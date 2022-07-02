Even men make mistakes: Khalilur Rehman Qamar on Aamir Liaquat’s marriage
Televangelist and PTI lawmaker passed away on June 9, 2022
Khalilur Rehman Qamar is known to make controversial statements and this time around he’s commented on the late Aamir Liaquat’s marriage.
In a video interview, Khalilur Rehman Qamar was asked about his views on Aamir Liaquat’s third marriage prior to his passing.
The writer, without any hesitation, claimed: “The girl was a part of everything that happened but sometimes men make horrible mistakes too.”
Khalilur Rehman Qamar also opined: “He should have married a virtuous and religious woman.”
Aamir Liaquat passed away on June 9, 2022. The cause of his death was not disclosed as his children refused to permit authorities to conduct a postmortem.