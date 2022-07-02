Pakistan issues demarche to India for blocking access to official Twitter accounts

Pakistan on Friday summoned the Indian Charge d’ Affaires (Cd’A) in Islamabad and issued a strong demarche over New Delhi’s attempt to have access to 80 official accounts of Pakistani diplomatic missions around the world.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the Indian official was called

to the ministry and a strong protest was recorded over New Delhi’s recent actions.

The Foreign Office said that the Indian government had blocked access to content on 80 accounts on Twitter including accounts of Pakistan’s diplomatic missions in Iran, Turkey, Egypt, the UN in New York and the national broadcaster Radio Pakistan, by activating geo-blocking and censorship laws.

“The Cd’A was conveyed that these Indian actions were against the international standards, obligations, norms, and framework of the flow of information and reflected the alarming pace of shrinking space for pluralistic voices and curbing of fundamental freedoms in India,” the statement read.

The Foreign Office further noted that the blocking of the accounts signified a new, illegal practice employed by the Indian government for “regulating the internet sphere with regard to diplomatic accounts, with a clear intent to stifle dissent.”

These actions, the foreign office said, stood completely against the rights to access to information and fundamental freedom of opinion or expression.

The Indian official was further asked to convey Pakistan’s message to relevant officials in New Delhi, urging them to immediately reverse the blocks imposed on the Twitter accounts.

“India must also abide by the established international norms and standards as espoused by the United Nations and also ensure the protection of fundamental freedoms and respect for dissent,” the statement added.

Earlier in June, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while chairing a global moot on disinformation, had highlighted India’s attempts to spread fake news.