Veteran journalist Ayaz Amir assaulted by unidentified men in Lahore

Senior journalist and columnist Ayaz Amir was allegedly attacked by unidentified men in Lahore on Friday night.

Ayaz is currently associated with a local private TV channel, Dunya News.

The attack came a day after Ayaz attended a seminar organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on “regime change conspiracy”.

He was allegedly attacked as he stepped out of his office for returning home.

Some six assailants assaulted Amir, tore his clothes, and also took away his belongings including his mobile phone. His driver was also beaten by the suspects.

He detailed the incident in Twitter posts from his official account.

In another tweet, he said his only fault was speaking the truth and vowed to continue to speak the truth.

As it happened and came to surface, the incident was widely condemned on social media and people demanded the Punjab government to trace and punish the perpetrators at the earliest.

PM, Punjab CM takes notice

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from Punjab Police Inspector General (IG).

According to the police, Amir was attacked outside his office and the suspects snatched and took away his mobile too.

The police said the suspects also assaulted Amir’s driver.

Meanwhile, CM Hamza Shahbaz regretted the attack on the senior journalist and directed the police to ensure all requirements of justice are met in the investigation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also condemned the incident and instructed Punjab CM to conduct a high-level probe into it.

Interior minister vows identifying ‘unknowns’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan assured that the ‘unidentified men’ will be identified.

He said the suspect would face a tough prosecution, adding that the federal government would extend full support to Punjab government.

Sanaullah said such incidents cannot be tolerated and added that he is a supporter of, and believes in, constitutionally guaranteed civil rights and free speech.

“Ayaz Amir is a respected citizen, and I am deeply sorry for what happened,” he said.