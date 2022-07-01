US Ambassador Blome thanks Pakistan on assisting evacuation from Afghanistan

US Ambassador Donald Blome on Friday thanked Pakistan for its prompt and effective assistance in facilitating evacuation from Afghanistan as he called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his maiden meeting after assuming charge.

PM Shehbaz congratulated the ambassador on his presentation of credentials and expressed the hope that the envoy would devote his efforts to deepening and enhancing bilateral ties between the US and Pakistan.

He also highlighted the historic, longstanding ties between the two countries and underscored Pakistan’s desire to further develop this relationship on the basis of mutual respect, trust, and interest.

Recalling the depth and breadth of the Pakistan-US relationship, the premier underscored that various dialogues established between Pakistan and US have been playing a critical role in strengthening bilateral ties in the areas of trade, investment, IT, climate change, health, and energy.

He emphasized that, given Pakistan’s economic and demographic potential, US companies needed to be encouraged by the Development Finance Corporation of the US to invest in Pakistan’s large market.

PM Shehbaz also stressed the need to have the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Ministerial meeting take place later this year, also hold the Business Opportunities Conference this year which marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the United States.

He hoped that both countries would celebrate the historic occasion in a befitting manner, which would further deepen bilateral and people-to-people ties. He also stressed the need to have more exchanges at a high-level between the two countries.

Ambassador Blome thanked Pakistan for its prompt and effective assistance in facilitating the evacuation from Afghanistan. In this context, the prime minister emphasized that the deepening of cooperation between Pakistan and the US would promote peace and stability in Afghanistan and contribute to averting the humanitarian crisis in that country, which had been further aggravated by the recent earthquake.

While highlighting the rising wave of Islamophobia in India, he condemned the sacrilegious remarks by the two BJP officials about the revered personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that had deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

PM Shehbaz also underlined that India was committing grave violations of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) while reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to the promotion of peace in the region, he stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

In this context, he called upon the international community to discharge its moral and normative obligations, while also calling upon India to adhere to the UN resolutions.

The prime minister also conveyed his sincere good wishes to the people and US government on their 246th Independence Day. Ambassador Blome thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and reaffirmed the US commitment to further strengthen and reinforce Pakistan-US ties.

Envoy meets President Arif Alvi

Earlier, US ambassador presented his credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

While talking to the Ambassador of the USA, the president emphasized that a constructive and sustained engagement between the two countries on the principles of mutual respect and mutual interest was vital to promote peace, development and security in our region.

He added that this year would mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-USA diplomatic ties which would be celebrated befittingly.

The president noted that there had been a healthy momentum of engagement between Pakistan and the USA through dialogues on the climate change, health, energy, Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA).

“We encourage US companies to invest in Pakistan and reap dividends from the lucrative benefits offered by Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones,” Dr Alvi said.

He further highlighted that Pakistan was actively involved in engagement with its diaspora in the USA in the Tech sector and was desirous of more tech sector investments from the US companies.