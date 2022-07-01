China opposes India’s proposal to hold G20 summit in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

China on Friday opposed India’s proposal to hold next year’s G20 summit in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s said this in a regular press conference while answering questions by different reporters.

“We have noted this latest development. China’s position on the Kashmir issue is consistent and clear-cut. The Kashmir issue, a dispute left from the past, should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement,” the spokesperson said in response to a query.

He added that the parties concerned need to avoid unilateral moves that may complicate the situation and efforts should be made to settle the dispute through dialogue and consultation so as to maintain regional peace and stability.

Lijian said, “The G20 is the premier forum for international economic and financial cooperation. We call on all major economies to focus on steady recovery of the world economy, avoid politicizing relevant cooperation and make positive contribution to improving global economic governance.”

He added that China has undertaken some projects in Pakistan to help it grow its economy and improve people’s livelihood. These projects are in Pakistan-occupied areas of Kashmir.

“Relevant Chinese companies conduct the relevant projects with the purpose of helping Pakistan to develop its economy and improve people’s livelihood. This does not affect China’s position on the Kashmir issue.”