Life becomes miserable for common man as inflation hits 13-year high of 21.3%

Around a hundred essential items, ranging from flour to fuel and from housing to health care, have collectively become 21.3% expensive for Pakistanis in one year, according to CPI data compiled and released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that June 2022 proved the most expensive month in the past 13 years. In June, inflation rose 21.32% compared to June 2021 (year-on-year increase) and 6.32% compared to the previous month (month-on-month increase). Such a drastic change in CPI was last seen in December 2008 when year-on-year inflation stood at 23.3%.

Items under 10 of 12 grouped registered a double-digit increase in prices with transport becoming 62% expensive and food and beverages costing 25.92% more.

Items under the ‘Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas ad Fuels’ category have become 13.48% more expensive. Furnishing and household equipment now cost 18.76% more than in June 2021.

Even health care has become 11.30% more expensive while the prices of clothing and footwear rose 13.72%.

Education and communication costs registered a modest increase of 9.49% and 1.96%, respectively. These are the only two groups with single-digit inflation.

The rural population has been hit a bit more strongly compared to the urban population with CPI Rural inflation standing at 23.6% and CPI Urban inflation at 19.8%.

A closer examination of the CPI data reveals how life has become difficult for the common man.

The staple food items including flour and pulses have become 16% to 74% more expensive. Edible oil and ghee now cost up to 80% more than in June 2021. Only the sugar and moong pulse prices decreased.

With meat costing 26.08% more, chicken 47.52%, eggs 18.45%, and fresh milk 21.29% — and much higher than the paltry salary increment of around 10% to 15% — the common man finds it difficult to put food on the table and his children may suffer malnutrition.

While house rents have increased 5.58% the cost of constructing your own home has gone up by 18.35% for construction materials and 11.66% for wages to masons.

Electricity now cost 34.65% more. Most of the increase in electricity prices took effect in May. On a month-on-month basis, electricity charges have gone up by 51.80% since May 2022.

Medicine prices increased 12.45% and charges of medical tests 11% while doctors’ fees also went up 10.95%.

While most of the education costs, such as school fees have gone up only 10.35%, stationery is now 30.75% more expensive.

More to follow..