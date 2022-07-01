Arrests over alleged sacrilege as protesters shut Karachi market

Karachi Police on Friday took into custody 27 employees from the sales office of a multinational mobile phone manufacturer following a complaint of sacrilege allegedly committed by them, SAMAA Digital has learned.

The arrests were made Friday morning, but the reports of alleged sacrilege sparked violent protests in the afternoon and the protesters forced the mobile phone market to shut down.

SAMAA Digital’s Aamir Majeed reported that a team from Preedy Police Station arrived at the company’s office at Star City Mobile Mall in the Saddar area at around 10am and took into custody 27 staffers including the Regional Sales Manager of Samsung Pakistan.

The action was taken after a company employee approached the Preedy Police and shared a screenshot showing objectionable Wifi names set allegedly on the company’s WiFi devices.

As the news spread, several people belonging to different religious groups reached the mobile phone market and tried damaging Samsung’s property.

They demanded the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the people involved in the alleged sacrilege.

Videos on social media platforms showed protesters trying to uproot the company’s billboards. They set fire to tyres and also forced the shops to close.

Karachi Electronic Dealers Association (KEDA) President Muhammad Rizwan Irfan told SAMAA Digital that a mob uprooted billboards of a mobile-phone manufacturing company.

The KEDA president claimed that the mob tried to enter the market by force in the afternoon, but a heavy contingent of police and paramilitary Rangers reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Keeping the prevailing law and order situation in view, the market was closed for hours, he said.

It was reopened in the evening, but unidentified armed men returned and forced its closure again, the KEDA president said.

He added that the market will reopen tomorrow (Saturday) as per schedule.

Investigation underway

District South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asad Raza said police have started an investigation into the incident. However, the SSP said no case had been registered until Friday evening.

A police team inspected and recovered WiFi routers.

The recovered devices were dispatched to Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Reporting Centre (CCRC) as police did not have the resources and expertise to investigate cybercrime.

FIA Karachi CCRC Deputy Director Imran Riaz told SAMAA Digital that the police sent the WiFi routers to ascertain the claims of alleged sacrilege. According to Riaz, the investigation is underway and CCRC will communicate its findings to the police.

Samsung Pakistan issues statement

Later, Samsung issued a press release saying it maintains neutrality on religious sentiments.

“Samsung Pakistan reiterates its objectivity on all matters of religious significance and aims to ensure that the company’s vision and operations are known to be unbiased and respectful towards religion.

“Samsung holds itself to a strict code of ethics and values which are adhered to across its global presence,” the press release said.

It added, “In matters of religious significance, Samsung prides itself on a consistently neutral and unbiased approach and always maintains its impartiality towards religions.”

Giving clarification on the Karachi incident, the company stated, “With reference to the recent developments in Karachi, Samsung Electronics stands firm on its stance that the company has the utmost respect for all religious sentiments and beliefs and holds the religion of Islam in utmost respect. As a multinational company, Samsung believes that it has a part to play in societal matters, which is why the company has immediately started internal investigations into the matter.”