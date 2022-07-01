KDA governing body approves Rs9.204B Karachi budget

The Karachi Development Authority’s (KDA) governing body has approved the Rs9,204 million budget for the financial year 2022-23.

A meeting of the body, chaired by Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, was held at the Sindh Secretariat Conference Hall earlier on Thursday.

Local Government Secretary Najam Shah, Director General KDA Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, Syed Shujaat Hussain, Syed Noman Ali, Commissioner Karachi, and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The body approved the budget under Section 27 of the KDA Order 1957 from July 1, 2022.

An increase of 15% in salaries and 5% in pensions has been announced by the Sindh government which is included in the expenditure for the next financial year.

Renovation of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Park, construction of a food street and recreational places along the Clifton beach in Karachi, KDA Wholesale Market Surjani Town, health policy for officers and employees, elimination of encroachments, procurement of heavy machinery, rehabilitation of a pipe factory and an asphalt plant, reconstruction of flats in Surjani Town through the Public Housing Scheme, maintenance of roads in all KDA Schemes and costs for the implementation of a computerised financial accounting system have also been approved as part of the budget.

The Sindh government, upholding traditions of the past, will continue to co-operate with KDA in paying additional expenses in terms of salaries and pensions, the local bodies minister said.

The DG KDA requested Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the local government minister, chief secretary, and the local government secretary beside the governing body to restore the reputation of the organization from its inception to date.

District West

Administrator Baldia Gharbi Syed Shabia Al Hassan and Municipal Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar Rahpoto presented a surplus budget amounting to Rs3.15 billion for Baldia Gharbi. The proportion of non-development works in the budget for the next financial year is 63% while the proportion of development expenditure is 37%.

District South

Dr Afshan Rabab Syedne, Administrator of Southern Municipality announced a surplus budget of Rs5.98 billion for Baldia South.

Rs3.6 billion have been allocated for salary expenditures while Rs 1.25 billion has been earmarked for development works.

District Central

Deputy Commissioner and Administrator Central District Taha Saleem presented a surplus budget of Rs9.32 billion for the financial year 2022-23.

Rs2.24 billion has been allocated for development works, including repair and maintenance of roads and buildings, ongoing click program in the district, construction and improvement of storm drains, and maintenance of parks and playgrounds.

District East

Administrator Baldia Sharqi Rehmatullah Sheikh has presented a budget of Rs3.31 billion out of which Rs2.35 billion has been set aside for other expenses.

Kemari

Administrator Baldia Kemari Iqbal Ahmed Mirani along with Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Aslam Qazi presented the surplus budget of Rs3.96 billion for the financial year 2023-2022.

Rs1.33 billion has been allocated for the completion of development works while Rs2.29 billion has been earmarked for non-development expenditure.