Suzuki stops taking new orders for motorcycles

Suzuki Motorcycles, one of the leading motorcycle manufacturers in Pakistan, has stopped taking new booking orders for its motorcycles from July 1 after import constraints hampered the supply of Completely Knocked Down(CDK) kits.

The company sources told SAMAA Money that the decision was taken after Suzuki Motorcycles could not open Letters of Credit (LCs) for CDK imports, but it would resume booking as soon as the CDK supplies are restored.

To control the rising trade deficit, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBHP) has instructed commercial banks to seek prior permission before opening LCs for import.

Automakers and most of the motorcycle manufacturers in Pakistan import either Completely Built Units (CBUs) to simply sell them in the local market or Completely Knocked Down(CDK) kits to assemble and supply them to the local market. Locally manufactured parts feature only a fraction in the vehicles and motorcycles sold in Pakistan.

The government has banned the import of CBUs but companies have been allowed to import CDKs. However, the SBP restrictions on opening LCs have affected imports. Earlier in June, Toyota Indus apologized to its customers over delayed delivery of vehicles, blaming the situation on prevailing “economic stability”, the devaluation of the rupee, and State Bank of Pakistan constraints about imports.

Meanwhile, Suzuki Motorcycles has been receiving higher orders in recent weeks as rising fuel prices forced many car owners to use motorcycles.

The company sources say that Suzuki Motorcycles does not have a big share in the motorcycle market, but it was holding talks with the SBP officials and other authorities to resume the CDK imports.

Industry sources say other motorcycle manufacturers are also facing a similar issue due to import-related constraints and if the government did not step in to improve the situation, they too would stop taking new orders.

The sources also said that the difficulty in opening LCs was only part of the problem as manufacturers have reduced imports due to other factors. Motorcycle CDK kits produced in Thailand have become expensive in recent months and this is the reason that companies have jacked up prices, the sources said.

Suzuki Motorcycles pushes up prices

Ironically, while Suzuki Motorcycles has stopped taking new orders, it has also announced a price hike that takes effect from July 2.

The price of Suzuki GD-100S has been increased by Rs7,00 to Rs219,000.

The price of Suzuki GS-150S has been increased by Rs7,00 to Rs239,000.

Suzuki GS150SE has seen a prices increase of Rs7,000 and will be sold at Rs265,000 now.

The price of Suzuki GR150 has been increased by Rs10,000 to Rs349,000.

Other manufacturers including Honda and Yamaha have already increased prices for the fifth time since March this year.