OGRA hikes LPG price by Rs1.66 per kg

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday announced an increment in per kilogram price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), SAMAA TV reported.

The new price of LPG - considered poor man’s fuel - come into effect from today, July 1.

According to OGRA’s notification, the new price of LPG in July will be Rs220.42, an increment of Rs1.66 from the previous rate.

The cylinder weighing 11.8kgs used domestically will now cost Rs2,600.97 in July. Before the hike, the price of the domestic cylinder was Rs2,581.35.

After massive hike in petroleum prices on Thursday, the increase in LPG price will take a heavy toll on household budgets of hundreds of families as it is considered “poor man’s fuel” and used as a substitute of natural gas.