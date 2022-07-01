Govt to seek international funding to cope with glacial floods

Federal Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has told a Senate panel that the government intends to raise funds internationally to deal with Glacial Lake Outbursts Flood (GLOF) incidents in the northern parts of the country.

The Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan discussed the status of Glacial Lake Outbursts Floods (GLOF) in relation with the latest incident in Skardu, where two bridges were swept away following a glacial outburst.

The panel reviewed measures taken by the government to curb such incidents, in a meeting chaired by Senator Sajid Mir on Friday at the Parliament House.

Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Falak Naz, Senator Irfan Ul Haq Siddiqui, Senator Muhammad Qasim, Senator Shahadat Awan, and senior officers of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) also attended the meeting.

Speaking about the recent GLOF incident in Skardu, the climate change minister stressed the need to step up measures to deal with this issue head-on.

She asked Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and GB, Qamar Zaman Kaira to prepare a PC1 (Principal Component 1) for the problem so that the Ministry of Climate Change may strive to secure foreign funds from international bodies for this purpose.

Yasin Malik’s sentencing

The meeting opened with a discussion on the latest situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOK) especially with regards to the sentencing of Yasin Malik.

The committee expressed concern about the government’s lax attitude towards the issue, stressing the need for a concrete plan to address the issue internationally.

The agenda before the committee pertained to PSDP budget utilization from January 1 to June 30 and the implementation status regarding various issues taken up in previous meetings.

Reviewing the PSDP budgetary utilisations, the committee was informed of the utilization of the GB government during the past six months.

While reviewing the implementation status of various recommendations made in previous meetings by the committee, it was asserted that affordability by the government is an essential aspect of any project that may be recommended by the committee.

The government may take on the project, even in stringent times such as during soaring inflation but it is essential that feasibility for every project is carried out.