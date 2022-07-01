Woman faces legal actions after accusing Railways guards of rape

A woman travelling on a train from Karachi to Rawalpindi has accused two Pakistan Railways security guards of allegedly assaulting her sexually. But she now faces a legal battle after a medical report ruled out the rape.

The woman and both security guards have been taken into custody by the Faisalabad police upon being informed about the incident.

An FIR was also registered by the woman against the guards under Section 376 (gang rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Sources familiar with the matter said the woman was traveling without a ticket, raising eyebrows among the Railways officials as no one is permitted to travel without a ticket.

The woman, in her statement, claimed that the security guards followed her to a bathroom of the Sir Syed Express where the alleged assault took place.

Shortly after the arrest, the woman was sent for a medical examination to Faisalabad Civil Hospital while the two accused guards were produced before a local court.

The court approved a one-day physical remand of the guards for interrogation.

Later, however, the preliminary medical report quashed claims of sexual assault as no evidence of rape was found.

Subsequently, the Railways police initiated legal action against the woman.

Sources said that the woman began to change her statement after the medical report came out, claiming that the Railways guards had hurled vulgar abuses at her.

The accused guards claimed that they were implicated falsely after refusing to allow the woman to travel without a ticket.

Railways Assisting Operating Officer said the woman boarded the train from Landhi in Karachi. “She was traveling after running into an argument with her family. The situation is suspicious and further action is being taken,” he said.