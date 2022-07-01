‘Brain-eating amoeba’ infects another two people in Karachi

The deadly brain-eating bacteria has reared its ugly head again in Sindh with the health department confirming two fresh naegleria cases in Karachi.

Sindh Health Director-General Dr Muhammad Juman Bahoto issued a statement on Thursday to confirm two new naegleria infections. This brings the number of naegleria cases to four in Karachi this year.

Health practitioners have warned that naegleria, colloquially known as the brain-eating amoeba, does not offer people much time to recover and could cause death within a week after the infection.

According to experts, the amoeba thrives in freshwater in hot climates and can infest swimming pools, lakes, and underground water tanks that do not contain the required amount of chlorine.

The amoeba usually travels through the nose to enter the brain where it starts to feed on brain cells. The symptoms of infection can show within 24 hours, and in seven days the disease can cause death.

Symptoms of the disease include changes in the ability to smell, meningitis, stiffness in the neck, irritability, and vomiting.