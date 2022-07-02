Worrying trend of suicides grips Ghizer Valley

The picturesque valley of Ghizer may appear to be a paradise to you. But behind the tall, snowcapped mountains and in the lush green meadows, there lurks a dark and deadly secret that has given residents of the valley several sleepless nights.

Locals say the rate of suicide in the valley - that people refer to as ‘heaven on earth’ - has reached alarming levels.

According to government figures, some 226 people have committed suicide, in 2021-22. This includes 116 men and 110 women.

In May and June this year, at least 13 people took their lives in the Ghizer Valley.

Among them was a student of Karakoram International University, Muhammad Zahir, who jumped into the river soon after attending his convocation ceremony - a proud moment for most students.

On average, locals say at least three to four people commit suicide in the area each month.

Takes one to know one

To combat this despair, Ehtesham Khan -an activist from the valley- has come to the fore along with hundreds of others.

While talking to SAMAA TV, Ehtesham said he too had suicidal thoughts at one point.

“Several times in my life, I felt there was no purpose to life,” he said, adding “I contemplated suicide many times and pondered on living further.”

The teenager says he now has a different perspective on life and wants to protect others from enduring a dreadful end too.

Ehtesham is currently running a campaign to end suicide in the area. Given the situation in the valley, his campaign has garnered widespread support from locals who aim to ascertain the underlying causes behind this epidemic and prevent the hemorrhage of loved ones.

Recently, a group of youngsters organized a grand meeting of local in order to understand the precursors of suicide and the particular local circumstances around suicide.

The Ghizer Youth Grand Meeting was held on June 19 and attracted some 400 women and 300 men from the valley where around 200,000 people live.

At the culmination of the meeting, the organizers decided to set up a district committee which will further probe and ascertain the reasons for suicide.

For now, Ehtesham and his colleagues blame the drastic shift the region has seen from being cut off from the world to being constantly connected in a ‘4G era’ for the deadly disruption in society.

Suicide or murder?

With the rising number of reported suicides causing alarm bells to ring around the region, some, however, have questioned whether all the reported cases are genuinely of suicides.

Human Rights Coordinator Israrud Din, while appearing on SAMAA TV’s Naya Din program said that rising suicides is a serious issue.

“This is not just a matter of Ghizer. Around 10,000 people commit suicide in Pakistan every year,” he said, adding that the global average was a suicide every 40 seconds.

The rights activist stated that the average number of suicides reported for the region is around 20-25 cases per year.

“Last year, this ratio (of suicides) increased to 30. Of this, 20 were reported from Ghizer alone and 10 from the remaining districts of GB,” he said.

However, he said that there was a suspicion that cases were being misreported or some were deliberately covered up through false reporting to escape accountability.

“Police and our conclusion is that some murder cases are being passed off as suicide,” he said, adding that police investigations showed that some 15 cases of suicide were reported in the past two months.

On probing them, it was learnt that four of the cases were of murder and not suicide.

The human rights activist is convinced that the government should probe each case of suicide to determine whether they are a case of suicide or murder.

For this purpose, he called on the government to set up a forensic lab in the the region and hire medical and investigative experts who can accurately ascertain how someone died.