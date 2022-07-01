Stranger Things 4 causes Netflix to crash

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 released on Netflix today causing the digital streaming platform to crash.

According to Variety, Netflix was “unavailable” for a short while on Friday after Stranger Things 4 released its Volume 2.

SOURCE: Cinema Blend

Global uptime-monitoring site Downdetector.com shared that the number of users of the platform spiked right after the release of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. The situation was resolved within an hour.

Stranger Things 4 reached the top spot amongst the English-language series on Netflix in the first four weeks of its release.