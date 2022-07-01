PSB hopes Normalisation Committee will hold elections within stipulated timeframe

** Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (retd) Muhammad Asif Zaman hoped that the FIFA appointed Normalisation Committee would complete the election process within a timeframe and make it possible for the Pakistan Football Federal to take part in June’s Trophy Tour event for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Lahore.**

According to a press release issued by Press Information Department release on Friday, “Rounds of talks between the PSB and the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination with officials of the Normalisation Committee and different groups eventually saw the committee return to the PFF headquarters after handing over a six to eight-month roadmap to hold the elections.”

Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari and Col (retd) Zaman conveyed their heartiest congratulations to the nation and football players over the lifting of the FIFA ban imposed on the Pakistan Football Federation.

FIFA had decided to lift ban on the PFF which was imposed in April 2021 due to undue third-party interference.

FIFA also extended the mandate of the Normalisation Committee (NC) by 12 months.

“The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the normalisation committee of the PFF had regained full control of the PFF’s premises and was in a position to manage its finances,” FIFA said in a statement.

“The PFF was also informed that any undue interference in its affairs or action that could hinder the fulfilment of the mandate of the normalisation committee might lead to the PFF being suspended again and/or the imposition of other sanctions provided for in the FIFA Statutes.

“As the deadline by which the normalisation committee was required to fulfil its mandate (30 June 2022) is now no longer realistic, the Bureau has also decided to extend the committee’s mandate until 30 June 2023 at the latest. This will enable the latter to finally carry out the tasks assigned to it in full.”