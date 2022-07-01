Shandur Mela to be held at world’s highest polo ground

The infamous Shandur Mela will commence today at the world-highest polo ground this year and preparations for the event are in full swing.

The 3-day event will see over 1000 tourists coming in from Pakistan and foreign grounds.

The Shandur Polo Festival will witness freestyle polo competitors from Gilgit and Chitral coming face-to-face for exciting matches.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral, Anwarul Haq told Samaa TV: “Preparations for the event have been completed. We have also increased the visitor capacity this time around with state-of-the-art facilities provided for everyone’s ease.”

KPK CM Mehmood Khan will be inaugurating the event on July 1 which will go on till July 3. The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi and Pakistan Army Chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa are also expected to attend the closing ceremony.