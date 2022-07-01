Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Lifestyle » Tourism

Shandur Mela to be held at world’s highest polo ground

Event will go on from July 1 to July 3
Saifur Rehman | Samaa Web Desk Jul 01, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The infamous Shandur Mela will commence today at the world-highest polo ground this year and preparations for the event are in full swing.

The 3-day event will see over 1000 tourists coming in from Pakistan and foreign grounds.

The Shandur Polo Festival will witness freestyle polo competitors from Gilgit and Chitral coming face-to-face for exciting matches.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral, Anwarul Haq told Samaa TV: “Preparations for the event have been completed. We have also increased the visitor capacity this time around with state-of-the-art facilities provided for everyone’s ease.”

KPK CM Mehmood Khan will be inaugurating the event on July 1 which will go on till July 3. The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi and Pakistan Army Chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa are also expected to attend the closing ceremony.

Shandur Polo Festival

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div