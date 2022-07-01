Indian Supreme Court blames Nupur Sharma for what is happening in India

The Indian Supreme Court lambasted the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur sharma for her blasphemous comments and said that she should apologise to the whole country, NDTV reported.

Massive protests erupted throughout India after she made offensive comments about the Holy Prophet (PBUH) during a TV debate, igniting anger amongst the Muslim population. Many Indian diplomats were summoned by Gulf countries to register their protest.

Tensions soared earlier this week when an Udaipur tailor, who supported Nupur’s comments publicly, was murdered live on camera by two men. They claimed that claiming the killing was to avenge an insult to Islam.

“The way she has ignited emotions across the country, this lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country,” the judges remarked.

During the hearing, Justice Surya Kant said, “We saw the debate on how she was incited. But the way she said all this and later says she was a lawyer it is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country.”

BJP’s Nupur, citing threats, had filed a request in the top court to club all the FIRs lodged against her throughout the country and transfer them to New Delhi.

Her counsel contended before the court that Nupur refrained from using her name in the petition due to security threats. To which, the judges responded that “She faces threats or she has become a security threat.”

Nupur’s argument was snubbed by the Indian SC on “equal treatment” and “no discrimination”.

The judges added “But when you file FIRs against others, they are immediately arrested but when it’s against you nobody has dared to touch you.”

The top court observed that Nupur’s comments depicted her “obstinate and arrogant character.”

“What if she is the spokesperson of a party. She thinks she has back up of power and can make any statement without respect to the law of the land?”

Defending his client’s comments, Nupur’s lawyer maintained that she merely responded to a question during a TV debate.

“In a democracy, everyone has the right to speak. In a democracy, grass has right to grow and the donkey has the right to eat,” said the court when Nupur’s counsel spoke about a citizen’s basic right to speak.

“She cannot be put on the pedestal of a journalist. When she goes and lambasts on a TV debate and makes irresponsible statements without thinking of the ramifications and consequences that it will have on the fabric of society.”