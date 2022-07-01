‘Power plants were not fixed on time’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for the prevailing energy crisis, saying that “power generation plants were not fixed on time.”

Speaking to the media on Friday, the premier highlighted how the shut power plants were repaired and now running due to the efforts of the incumbent PML-N government.

He cited rising oil and gas prices across the world as the sole reason for not being able to purchase the commodities for electricity generation.

“A barrel of crude oil is for $118 and gas prices keep soaring too,” the prime minister said. “We have to think how to generate electricity on such expensive oil and gas.”

PM Shehbaz further said the government is trying its best to save money, adding that a ban was placed on imports in a bid to save foreign exchange. “Oil and gas sellers are not filing bids due to the on-going Russia-Ukraine conflict.”

Further on, the prime minister criticised the Imran Khan-led government for not purchasing cheap gas when it was being sold for $3 to $4 in the spot market.

“Long term gas agreements were not even finalised at a rate of $5 to $6,” he added, deploring that the purchase of gas at a higher price will waste foreign exchange reserves and expensive electricity will be created.

The prime minister was of the view that the country wouldn’t have been in this mess if Imran had not wasted time blaming his opponents and concentrated on providing relief to the masses.

Commenting on load shedding, PM Shehbaz said the government has been receiving sheer criticism for it.

He assured to reduce load shedding. He, however, argued that gas can’t be cut off from the textile, agriculture and industrial sector as it would negatively impact the economy.

Imran Khan offended China

He went on to claim that China was offended by Pakistan because the PTI government did not open a revolving account despite an agreement.

“But we will open it,” the PM said, adding that CPEC projects were also delayed deliberately.

The prime minister promised to accomplish the challenges being faced. “Don’t worry we will solve them and come out of this crisis. I request the public to pray for us so we can serve them.”