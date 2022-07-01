Step aside Kamala Khan, Iman Vellani’s mom is a Fawad Khan fan

Ms. Marvel has been creating waves since its release on Disney+ but more than landing a role as Kamala Khan, Iman Vellani’s mother was excited to hear about Fawad Khan joining the cast.

In a video shared by The Juggernaut, Iman Vellani shared that it was exciting to work with Fawad Khan and Farhan Akhtar because she grew up watching them.

She added: “My mom was more stoked about Fawad Khan in the show than she was about me.”

Iman Vellani continued that it was great because the show brought together actors from India, Pakistan, Canada, the US and other places and had them share screen space.

On the other hand, Ms. Marvel’s latest episode gave a sneak peek of the much-anticipated Fawad Khan, starring in the show as Hasan.

According to the short clip featured in the show, Fawad Khan will be playing Kamala Khan’s Nana (grandfather).

While fans only saw a photo of Fawad Khan as Hasan this time around, the next episode is expected to feature him. But we’re still not sure how much screen time he will get. Nevertheless, it’ll be great to see the deserving actor make his debut in the MCU.