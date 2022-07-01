LHC annuls ECP decision on Punjab Assembly reserved seats

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has annulled the June 2 decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding nominations on five reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly.

The decision was made on the constitutional petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while the petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on the same issue was declared inadmissible by the court.

The brief verdict passed on Friday stated, “the order dated 2 June 2022 of the Election Commission of Pakistan Islamabad is set aside and declared to have born passed without lawful authority and of no effect.”

The court also directed the ECP to issue notifications on five reserved seats in the provincial assembly.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan is directed to issue notification of members of Provincial Assembly, Punjab against the vacant reserved seats from the priority list of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),” the judgment read.

The court has said that the reasons backing the verdict will be stated in a detailed decision.