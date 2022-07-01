FIA to arrest Punjab Assembly’s secretary in money laundering case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to arrest Punjab Assembly (PA) Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti (MK Bhatti) for his alleged role in the Rahim Yar Khan (RYK) Sugar Mill case.

As per government sources, the federal interior ministry has directed the FIA to arrest MK Bhatti in connection with the money laundering case registered against the RYK sugar mill’s owners.

The decision came about after a close relative of MK Bhatti, Nawaz Bhatti, gave a crucial statement before the law enforcement agencies, incriminating the PA secretary for financial fraud.

In August 2020, the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle in Lahore had registered an inquiry pursuant to a report of the Sugar Inquiry Commission 2020.

The inquiry had substantiated that Moonis Elahi, Bhatti, Abbas, Shehryar, Jawaid, Wajih and Muhammad Khan Bhatti were allegedly involved in money laundering, the FIR leading to the case had concluded.