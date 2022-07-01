Govt unveils Rs15,000 fine, jail term for animal cruelty

The government has announced a series of animal welfare reforms, including the introduction of a Rs15,000 fine and jail term for those found guilty of cruelty to animals, signaling some of the biggest changes to ensure animal rights in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Strategic Reforms Unit Head Salman Sufi unveiled animal welfare reforms such as:

Report cruelty against Animals at 1819 in ICT

All Live Animal testing has been prohibited

Shooting/Poisoning Animals has been banned

Pet shops SOP’s been made

Animal welfare law to be presented in NA

This measure came after noticing that vet schools were using live animals, including dogs, cats, and rabbits, to teach students how to perform stitching and treatment.

Holding a press conference on Thursday in Islamabad, Salman Sufi said animal welfare was a major neglected area in the country and currently there was a law of 1800 being followed in this regard, he observed.

With the PM’s approval, the existing law of animal welfare in the Federal Capital had been amended, whose main features included disbanding of live testing of animals in any veterinary college, hotline to report cruelty with pets, Rs15000 fine and jail terms and regulation of pet markets.

He said a comprehensive animal welfare law would be tabled in the next session of Parliament to implement it at the national level. The provinces would also be requested to enact the law so that the issue would be resolved in an effective way.

Peta declares the new move as ‘victory’

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) took on Twitter saying the move is a ‘victory’.

“VICTORY! The Pakistani gov’t just BANNED the use of live animals in testing and surgical veterinary training in the capital, Islamabad & nearby areas!. We made recommendations to Pakistani officials after students were apparently filmed cutting open live dogs taken from streets.”