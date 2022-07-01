Torrential rains, landslides forecast across the country as monsoons commence

As the first monsoon spell enters Pakistan, more rains, high winds and thunder showers are likely to sweep through various parts of the country, including, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, lower Sindh, and eastern Balochistan.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), heavy showers with windstorms will continue till July 4 in Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Jhang, Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Murree, Attock, and other parts of the country.

Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Khuzdar, Lasbela are expected to receive rain and thunderstorms from July 1 to July 5.

The first spell of monsoon rains lashed Kashmir, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, and the Rawalpindi and Hazara divisions on Friday.

The Met Office has forecasted rains, hill torrents, inundation, and landslides across the country during the monsoon forecast period.

About the possible impact of rain, the Met Office warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Faisalabad from July 2 - 4 while in Karachi and in Hyderabad from July 3 - 5.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat and Murree. The rising temperatures are likely to subside during the forecast period. Windstorms may damage loose structures at vulnerable locations.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

Rawalpindi

As the Met Office had forecast heavy rains, Water and Sanitation Agency Rawalpindi (Wasa) in also stepped up. The administration claims that the city’s roads and streets will not be turned into canals in this rainy season.

The official told SAMAA TV that it has five emergency teams, and 11 decanting sets so when it rains, they will be deployed according to their standard operating procedures for rains.

Lahore

Lahore also reported showers on Friday. Subsequently, people flocked to parks and public spaces to enjoy the weather.

The rain helped offer respite from the scorching heat across the country and cooled the temperatures all the while turning the weather pleasant.

While several areas were flooded with rainwater inundating the streets. Rain accompanied by thunderstorms also led to electricity feeders being tripped and exploded transformers.

Karachi

Karachi is also expected to receive thundershowers between July 1 to July 5.

Some light overnight showers helped break the unrelenting heat in the city.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that if the monsoon system reaches Karachi, the city should expect to receive between 50 to 70 mm of rain.

If the center of the monsoon system passes through Karachi, more than 100 mm of rain is expected. At that point, he said, there will be a threat of urban flooding.

GLOF alert

Floods caused by the outburst of a glacial lake formed in Chitral and one in Gilgit Baltistan which swept away wooden bridges.

Minister for Climate Sherry Rehman said, “Due to high heat, the water discharge from Gilgit Baltistan, Badswat GLOF site is very high. So far a wooden bridge connecting Bilhanz to Matramdan has been washed away. GB administration has been advised, DDMA and community alerted that the population at Damas Khari is also vulnerable.”

The Met Office had also issued an alert for a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in vulnerable areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, including Skardu, Ghanche, Kharmang, Shigar and Astore.

The PMD has asked the authorities and citizens to stay vigilant for flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and gusty winds.

The department highlighted that the threat is anticipated due to an expected pre-monsoon spell and weather conditions.